Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,323. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

