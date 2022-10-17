Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.