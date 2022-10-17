Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

