Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,823,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,168,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,554,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,441,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,634. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.