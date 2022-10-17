CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.56. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$70.67.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$931,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,250. Insiders sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 in the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

