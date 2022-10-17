CEEK VR One Day Volume Tops $4.62 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $109.37 million and $4.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,545.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035817 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00056886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13393779 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,734,086.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

