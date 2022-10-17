CEEK VR Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $109.33 million and $4.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,541.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00056991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005061 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13393779 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,734,086.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.