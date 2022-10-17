Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.06.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.