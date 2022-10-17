Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 310,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

