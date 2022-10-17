Chain Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Chain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $13.57 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

