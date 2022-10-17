Chain Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Chain has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $12.73 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.