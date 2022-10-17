Chainlink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $253.17 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $7.22 or 0.00037082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $253.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.24 or 0.27619934 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

