Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

