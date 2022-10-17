China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 59,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,448. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. Analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

