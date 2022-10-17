Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of CJEWY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.