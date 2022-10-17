Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,358. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

