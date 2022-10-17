ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 8,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,942. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

