Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $133.79. 60,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 55.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

