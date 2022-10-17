Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 911,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,147. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDAK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 162,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAK shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

