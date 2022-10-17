Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
