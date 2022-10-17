Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,789,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 397,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

