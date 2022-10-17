Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

