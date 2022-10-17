Comparing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.34 $2.34 billion $1.57 8.32 Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.96 $152.66 million $6.23 44.64

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.92% 6.95% 0.91% Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75%

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

