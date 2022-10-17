Comparing Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $550.83 million 7.44 -$171.10 million ($1.74) -18.20 Synopsys $4.20 billion 10.10 $757.52 million $6.59 42.13

Analyst Recommendations

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smartsheet and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 3 12 0 2.80 Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83

Smartsheet presently has a consensus target price of $47.59, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $406.46, suggesting a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Synopsys.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -33.88% -42.47% -21.40% Synopsys 20.86% 18.29% 11.05%

Volatility and Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synopsys beats Smartsheet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

