Comparing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

TerrAscend presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 207.82%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

This table compares TerrAscend and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.76 $3.11 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million 0.26 $14.19 million ($3.39) -5.60

Scheid Vineyards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Scheid Vineyards on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

