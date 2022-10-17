Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.02 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $54.91 or 0.00281128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $399.02 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00139232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00062585 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.22324467 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $12,386,262.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.