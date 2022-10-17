Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.01. 244,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

