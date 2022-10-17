Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.40. 55,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

