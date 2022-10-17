Connable Office Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

