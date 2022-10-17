Connable Office Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $75.74. 28,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,831. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

