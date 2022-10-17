Connable Office Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 93,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,989. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

