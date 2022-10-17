Connable Office Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.39. 50,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,193. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $739.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $549.44.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

