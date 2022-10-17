Connable Office Inc. Invests $177,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 309,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.