Connable Office Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,416,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after buying an additional 1,001,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after buying an additional 1,070,117 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 136,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,510. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $73.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

