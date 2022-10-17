Contrasting American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of WM Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 9.24% 9.21% 6.49% WM Technology 24.42% -66.26% -21.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 WM Technology 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Software and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Software presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.51%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 302.81%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than American Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $127.55 million 4.18 $12.78 million $0.35 45.17 WM Technology $193.15 million 1.25 $60.38 million $0.49 3.63

WM Technology has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Software has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WM Technology beats American Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment provides IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment offers American Software ERP, which provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. It also provides ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

