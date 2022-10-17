Cormark Cuts Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target to C$1.55

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$1.55 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.75% from the company’s current price.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

GCL traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,898. The stock has a market cap of C$81.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.01.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.10 million. Research analysts expect that Colabor Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

