Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.08. 1,236,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,725,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.