Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 71,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.45. 39,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

