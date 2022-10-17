Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $45.20. 84,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

