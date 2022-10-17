Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the quarter. comScore makes up 3.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 3.14% of comScore worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in comScore by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of comScore stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.16. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

