Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,090 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

