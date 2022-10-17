CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

CPSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 14,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

