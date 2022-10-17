Credit Suisse Group Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $130.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.07.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.