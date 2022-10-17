Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.45. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$688,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,825.74.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

