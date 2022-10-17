Critical Analysis: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.90 $49.65 million $0.22 32.77 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.7% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.69, suggesting that its stock price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 13.92% 4.84% 2.60% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chindata Group beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.