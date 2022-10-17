Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cronos Group worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 204.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 100,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,559. The company has a current ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

