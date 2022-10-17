Cronos Price Reaches $0.11 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $39.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00082772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007224 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

