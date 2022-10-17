CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 23,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,759,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

