CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.49 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, CUBE has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $55.49 million and approximately $121,370.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

