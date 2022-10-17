Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $704,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

